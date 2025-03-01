iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 583.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 82,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 70,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 671,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI opened at $120.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $124.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

