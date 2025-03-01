Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 9,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $77.42 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

