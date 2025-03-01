Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.