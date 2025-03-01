Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Buys 12,409 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 512.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after purchasing an additional 60,576 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $125.67 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.17 and a 200 day moving average of $125.91.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.