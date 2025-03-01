Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Holdings Cut by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATMU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATMU. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.80. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

