Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Declines By 87.6%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
American Aires Stock Down 7.5 %
Shares of AAIRF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. American Aires has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
American Aires Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Aires
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for American Aires Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Aires and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.