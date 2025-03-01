Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Short Interest Down 67.2% in February

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the January 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Andritz Price Performance

ADRZF stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Andritz has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $71.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.13.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

