Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Grows By 265.3%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,292,900 shares, a growth of 265.3% from the January 31st total of 901,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.6 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ACNDF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.

Get CapitaLand India Trust alerts:

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.