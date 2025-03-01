Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Grows By 265.3%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,292,900 shares, a growth of 265.3% from the January 31st total of 901,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 316.6 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ACNDF opened at C$0.77 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.80.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand India Trust
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand India Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand India Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.