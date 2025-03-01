Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,710 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.