Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. PENN Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

