George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of George Weston to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

George Weston Trading Down 0.3 %

About George Weston

Shares of WNGRF stock opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $127.52 and a fifty-two week high of $167.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.30.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

