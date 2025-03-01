West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.