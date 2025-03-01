West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 866 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

West Michigan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $1,273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $70.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.74. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
