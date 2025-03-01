West Michigan Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $121.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $96.62 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.