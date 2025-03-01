West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 910 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF makes up 1.1% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 133,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 49,443 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JIRE opened at $63.61 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.