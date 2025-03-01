MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNSO

MINISO Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE MNSO opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.07.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MINISO Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 9,201,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,835,000 after buying an additional 3,992,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G PLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 217.5% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,611,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,010,000 after buying an additional 2,474,207 shares during the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,613,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter worth $11,384,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,986,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

(Get Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.