Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,175 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 298 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 4,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SE shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $127.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 846.99 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

