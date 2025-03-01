National Pension Service Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in EQT were worth $40,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 104.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 63,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in EQT by 36.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,038,086.64. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.39.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

