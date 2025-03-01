Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 46,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 560,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of XRX stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $824.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

