Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $338.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.95. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

