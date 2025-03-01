QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,462 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,462 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.22 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This represents a 19.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total value of $279,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. This represents a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. William Blair lowered Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Leidos

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.