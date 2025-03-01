QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,812 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,853,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,222,000 after buying an additional 342,365 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,962,581 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after buying an additional 466,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its position in GSK by 1.7% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 3,953,602 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,623,000 after buying an additional 66,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

GSK Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. On average, research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Stories

