QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 20,558 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,790,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,296.76. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $832,966.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,319,952.14. The trade was a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,097,578 shares of company stock worth $38,080,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

