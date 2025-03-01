QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $60.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

