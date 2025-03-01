Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.98 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Invesco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.44.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,779,302.12. This represents a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,886,273.91. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,891. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

