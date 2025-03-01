HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

PBYI stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $29,726.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,195.65. The trade was a 7.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $106,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,029,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,143,473.10. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $627,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 111.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 71.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 12.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 368,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

