Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

STGW has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stagwell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

STGW stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. Stagwell has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

