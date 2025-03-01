Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Insider Van H. Singleton II Acquires 1,000 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) insider Van H. Singleton II acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $15,295,917.20. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $52.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.74. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $970.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

