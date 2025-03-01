Dine Brands Global’s (DIN) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $25.09 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2,570.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

