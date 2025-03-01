Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

PLTK has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Playtika Stock Down 7.4 %

Playtika Dividend Announcement

PLTK stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Playtika’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 291,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $2,381,620.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,000,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,171,168.31. This represents a 0.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 491,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,775. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Playtika by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Playtika during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Playtika during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

