Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $284.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $280.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.20 and a 200 day moving average of $266.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,162,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

