Versor Investments LP Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Skyline Champion by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,290.22. This represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $102.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

