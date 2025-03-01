Versor Investments LP Invests $688,000 in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 63.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCN opened at $165.55 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.24 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.15.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.17). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $894.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

