Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $107.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FOUR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.05.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock worth $1,211,364 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,980,940 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,668,000 after acquiring an additional 562,774 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $39,222,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,510,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,489,000 after purchasing an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,198,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,689,000 after purchasing an additional 350,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

