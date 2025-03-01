Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP Sells $119,056.41 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. This trade represents a 79.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,664,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,002 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,778,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,767,000 after acquiring an additional 350,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,081,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,853,000 after acquiring an additional 556,761 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,787,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,688,000 after acquiring an additional 176,528 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius Research lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Melius lowered Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

