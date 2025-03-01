Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells $135,334.40 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,005.60. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $139,493.76.

On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12.

On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.

On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $128,536.64.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88.

NASDAQ LIF opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.76.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Life360 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

