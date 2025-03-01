Insider Selling: Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) CFO Sells $135,334.40 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $135,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,005.60. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell John Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, February 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $139,493.76.
  • On Friday, January 24th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $145,205.12.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $132,664.96.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $128,536.64.
  • On Tuesday, December 10th, Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $136,482.88.

Life360 Stock Up 11.4 %

NASDAQ LIF opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Life360, Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $52.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Life360 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after buying an additional 86,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

