Sage Investment Counsel LLC Takes $227,000 Position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 204.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1,494.8% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.