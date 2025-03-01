14,000 Shares in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Bought by Sage Investment Counsel LLC

Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HNRG. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

HNRG opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $33,214.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,041,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,559,758.88. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNRG has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

