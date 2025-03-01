Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 88,750 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
TSE:LUG opened at C$39.86 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$15.40 and a one year high of C$41.74. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.29.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
