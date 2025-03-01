Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 88,750 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 88,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.42, for a total value of C$3,675,732.13.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE:LUG opened at C$39.86 on Friday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$15.40 and a one year high of C$41.74. The stock has a market cap of C$6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.29.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark downgraded Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUG

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.