Insider Buying: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Director Purchases 34,001 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Gregory Halter bought 34,001 shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,202.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,001 shares in the company, valued at $95,202.80. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.86. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,953,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 493,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 334,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 154,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.