Insider Selling: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$84,032.00.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
TSE:FTG opened at C$7.67 on Friday. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$193.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04.
About Firan Technology Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firan Technology Group
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Firan Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firan Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.