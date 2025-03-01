Insider Selling: Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Sells 10,400 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Crichton sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$84,032.00.

TSE:FTG opened at C$7.67 on Friday. Firan Technology Group Co. has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$193.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.04.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

