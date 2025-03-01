Nwam LLC Sells 873 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 43,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $565.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $580.64 and a 200 day moving average of $577.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

