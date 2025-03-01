iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $221,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $227,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

