Analysts Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $95.25

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $64.50 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $33,549.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,095.85. This trade represents a 1.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Rizvi acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

