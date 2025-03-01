Nwam LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 986,432 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 861,788 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

