Christian Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Christian Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,732,000. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF accounts for about 9.2% of Christian Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period.

TPSC opened at $38.89 on Friday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.48.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

