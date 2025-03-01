Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the January 31st total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 50,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 42,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCS opened at $20.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

