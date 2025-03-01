Short Interest in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Expands By 271.2%

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 271.2% from the January 31st total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,650,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 114.8% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

