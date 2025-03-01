Whipplewood Advisors LLC Invests $55,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $1,360,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth $4,622,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.0 %

PHG opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

