Whipplewood Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,600 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -273.33%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. The trade was a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

