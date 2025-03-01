Whipplewood Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,250 FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 39.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $21.97 on Friday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.70.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.65%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

